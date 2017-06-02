Combination of Dynavax's SD-101 and Keytruda show 100% response in melanoma study; shares ahead 4% after hours

Results from an ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial assessing Dynavax's (NASDAQ:DVAX) TLR9 agonist, SD-101, combined with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced melanoma showed encouraging results. The data will be presented at ASCO tomorrow afternoon (Abstract #9550).

In a subset of seven patients who had not been treated with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor, the combination produced a 100% response rate, including a 29% (n=2/7) complete response rate, considerably better than KEYTRUDA as monotherapy (33% and 6%, respectively).

In 12 patients who failed anti-PD-1 treatment, the introduction of SD-101 produced tumor shrinkage in 42% (n=5/12), including two (17%) partial responders.

The combination was generally well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities observed in any dose cohort.

Shares are up 4% after hours on average volume.

