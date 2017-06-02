Novo Nordisk out-licenses I-O candidate to Innate Pharma for up to €410M

Marseille, France-based Innate Pharma (OTCPK:IPHYF)(OTC:INNTY) inks an agreement with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) for exclusive global rights to IPH5401, a clinical-stage anti-C5aR antibody for treating a range of cancers.

Under the terms of the deal, Novo will receive €40M upfront, consisting of €37.2M in Innate shares and €2.8M in cash, and up to €370M in milestones as well as double-digit royalties on net sales. The transaction should close by July 12.

After the issuance of the shares, NVO will own as much as 15.8% of Innate (from 10.3% currently).

A conference call for analysts will be held on June 15.

NVO is unchanged after hours.