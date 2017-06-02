Stocks roll to new all-time highs on "good enough" jobs report

Stocks pushed out to new record levels, despite a weaker than expected jobs report that several analysts nevertheless said was good enough for the Fed raise rates later this month but maintain a cautious pace of increases afterward.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.9% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.5%, as all three benchmarks closed at new all-time highs.

Marc Chaikin, CEO of Chaikin Analytics, says a pop in small-cap stocks helped the large-cap indexes rise today; the Russell 2000 closed less than 2% away from a record high.

U.S. Treasury yields fell in the wake of the jobs report, with the 10-year yield sliding 5 bps to 2.16%, its lowest since Nov. 10, and the two-year yield slipping 2 bps to 1.27%.

The flattening of the yield curve did not bode well for the financial sector (-0.4%), but energy (-1.2%) fared worst of all as U.S. crude oil tumbled 1.5% to $47.62/bbl.

On the flip side, the tech sector (+1%) posted another strong showing, extending its YTD to 21.3%, highlighted by Broadcom, which surged 8.5% on better than expected earnings and revenues as well as upbeat guidance.