NewLink's indoximod flunks mid-stage breast cancer study; shares down 11% after hours

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) slumps 11% after hours on increased volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the combination of indoximod and taxane chemo in patients with metastatic breast cancer failed to achieve its primary endpoint. The combination therapy failed to beat chemo alone as measured by overall survival, progression-free survival or objective response rate.

Indoximod is an orally available small molecule that inhibits an enzyme called indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO), a central regulator of local and systemic immunosuppression that allows tumors to avoid the body's immune response.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming academic meeting.