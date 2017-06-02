Boeing delays delivery of 737 MAX jetliner to Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air says Boeing (NYSE:BA) has told it that the delivery of its first 737 MAX jetliner has been postponed until the end of June, four days after the airline started an auction for seats on the delivery flight scheduled for June 13.

Pushing back scheduled deliveries of new planes is not unusual, but Boeing's transition from the current 737 NG to the 737 MAX is being watched closely.

The delivery delay comes after Boeing last month suspended 737 MAX test flights to inspect some of the engines for a potential manufacturing flaw; the reason behind the latest delay is not yet known.