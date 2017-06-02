McCann's wins pace IPG to ad industry's Effies honor

Interpublic Group (IPG +0.2% ) won best holding company for the first time at the ad industry's North American Effie Awards.

Interpublic's McCann New York got top honors for agency office, among others, and McCann Worldgroup was selected as the No. 2 agency network behind Ogilvy & Mather (WPPGY +0.1% ).

McCann Worldgroup teams won multiple Effies for work with Chevrolet, U.S. Army, Lockheed Martin and Office Depot/OfficeMax.

In other key Effies, best North American marketer was a tie between Unilever and PepsiCo, and best brand was taken by IBM.