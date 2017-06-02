BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) - of $0.0583.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) - of $0.0650.
BlackRock Defined Opportunity Credit Trust (NYSE:BHL) - of $0.0510.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) - of $0.1167.
BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) - of $0.0265.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) - of $0.0870.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) - of $0.0705.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) - of $0.0685.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) - of $0.0410.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) - of $0.0610.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) - of $0.0700.
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) - of $0.0500.
Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 15; ex-div June 13.