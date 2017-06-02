Medicines Co. to cut workforce as it discontinues Ionsys in the U.S.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) -2.9% AH after disclosing a 15% workforce reduction related to its discontinuation and market withdrawal of Ionsys in the U.S.

MDCO expects to record a Q2 pre-tax charge of $270M-$280M associated with the Ionsys action, of which ~$270M is expected to relate to non-cash impairment charges with ~$10M related to severance and other employee costs; the company expects to realize ~$35M in annualized cost savings from the move.

Ionsys manages acute moderate-to-severe post-operative pain in adults in a hospital setting.