Judge revives lawsuit accusing Whole Foods of overcharging NYC shoppers

A federal appeals court today ordered Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) to face a potential class-action lawsuit accusing it of overcharging New York City customers by overstating the weight of pre-packaged food in its supermarkets.

The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a lower court judge had erred in concluding that the plaintiff had no right to sue because he could not show that WFM overcharged him for a specific purchase.

The case is returned to U.S. District Judge Engelmayer in Manhattan, who had dismissed the lawsuit in March 2016.