WSJ: Sunrun opens internal probe into alleged sales data manipulation

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) executives have asked the company’s board to independently review claims by former employees that they were manipulating sales data around the time of the company's IPO, WSJ reports.

A WSJ story published May 22 quoted former employees saying they held back on internally reporting hundreds of customers who canceled their contracts for home energy systems during a five-month period in mid-2015.

RUN did not directly address the allegations at the time of the first WSJ report, but now says it is "committed to transparency and looks forward to taking any and all appropriate actions in response to the Audit Committee’s eventual findings."