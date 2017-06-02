Rosneft signs exploration, pipeline deals for Kurdistan

Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) signs oil production-sharing deals for five oil blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan, and says it aims to explore for gas in the future, as it seeks to become a player in one of the world's newest and fastest-growing oil areas.

Rosneft and Kurdistan also say they agreed on "monetization of the export oil pipeline in Kurdistan," with the Russian firm gaining access to the regional transportation system, which has throughput capacity of 700K bbl/day.

Rosneft boss Igor Sechin says the company is widening cooperation with Kurdistan following the first direct purchases of Kurdish oil for its German refineries earlier this year; Rosneft earlier this year also became the first oil major to pre-finance Kurdish crude exports, an activity long dominated by trading houses.