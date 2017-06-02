Investors take hit as Frontier loan trading below issue

In a relative rarity, a Thursday term loan from Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) is already trading below issue price in what looks like a demand miscalculation from JPMorgan.

The $1.5B loan -- which pays a premium of 3.75 percentage points over benchmarks -- was being quoted at below 99 cents on the dollar, sources told Bloomberg, less than the discounted offer price of 99.5 cents.

Both Fitch and Moody's have cut ratings on Frontier in the past week as it struggles to address nearly $18B in debt.