Permian Basin oil producer Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) CEO Randy Foutch tells CNBC that the company plans to grow production more than 15% this year, despite low crude oil prices, saying "we've gotten very efficient" at keeping costs down.

Foutch says LPI is protected against low oil prices via hedging, so the company does not need to worry about production cuts anytime soon.

Oil prices would have to be "very low for a long time" for LPI to pull back on production, Foutch says.