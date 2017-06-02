Sony rolling out first product from smartphone game unit

Sony (SNE +3.4% ) is opening signups for the first product from a unit focused on smartphone gaming.

The game -- a mobile version of PlayStation game Everybody's Golf -- will soon be free to download for iOS/Android devices, says Sony, which is targeting Japan at first and plans to make money from in-app purchases.

A previous version for NTT DoCoMo wasn't built for smartphones (and one-hand play) as the upcoming game is.

ForwardWorks, the Sony unit making smartphone games, is planning four or five more games in Japan by March 2018.