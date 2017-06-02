Boston Properties renews $600M ATM equity offering program

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) has renewed an at-the-market equity offering program through which it can sell up to $600M in stock.

It replaces its existing $600M program set to expire tomorrow.

The company doesn't need cash, says CFO Michael LaBelle, but the program's a valuable backup tool.

“Our sources of liquidity, including cash balances and availability under our recently amended line of credit, are more than sufficient to meet our anticipated capital needs, including the completion of our existing development pipeline," LaBelle says. "In addition, our leverage is within our desired range so we have no near-term need to use the program."