Matinas announces interim data from Phase 2a study of its CMC candidate

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) announces that investigators from the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) presented interim data from two patients enrolled in the collaborative Phase 2a clinical study of Matinas’ lead anti-infective product candidate MAT2203 for the treatment of chronic refractory mucocutaneous candidiasis (“CMC”) infection, at The American Society for Microbiology’s ASM Microbe 2017 Conference being held June 1–5 in New Orleans, LA.

Two out of the two patients with long-standing azole resistant mucocutaneous candidiasis met the primary endpoint of the Phase 2a study, achieving ≥ 50% clinical response with treatment of MAT2203. MAT2203 was well tolerated with majority of adverse events observed being mild in severity and unrelated to study drug.

Matinas management will host a conference call and live webcast for investors, analysts and other interested parties to review the interim data on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The abstract entitled, “Oral Encochleated Amphotericin B in the Treatment of Chronic Azole Resistant Mucocutaneous Candidiasis,” was presented today in poster session focused on new antifungal agents, by Alexandra Freeman, M.D., of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID") Laboratory of Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Management: “We are incredibly pleased with the interim safety and efficacy results of this Phase 2a study of MAT2203. While we understand the results are representative of just two patients, these patients are difficult to treat because of their severe underlying immunocompromising condition. With the statistical success hurdle that was prospectively set at a 20% patient-response probability, seeing a clinical response in two out of two patients brings us very close to the 3 out of 16 clinical responders required for the study to meet its primary endpoint. We believe that with these interim results, we have made a significant step toward establishing proof-of-concept for treating fungal infections in immunocompromised patients, and importantly have begun to demonstrate in a clinical setting the depth and breadth of our cochleate technology to deliver amphotericin B orally as a chronic treatment. We are encouraged by these initial results and believe they have the potential to be predictive of the completed study outcome, and look forward to continuing the study to further understand the potential of MAT2203. We are extremely grateful to the patients for their participation and to the NIH for conducting this study.”

