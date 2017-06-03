Merck announces follow-up data with Merck’s KEYTRUDA

Merck (MRK) announces updated results from KEYNOTE-021, Cohort G1, which studied KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with pemetrexed and carboplatin (pem/carbo) in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer, irrespective of PD-L1 expression.

Data, based on an additional five months of follow-up, demonstrated continued benefit with KEYTRUDA plus pem/carbo, including an overall response rate of 56.7% compared to 30.2% with pem/carbo alone (95% CI, 8.9%-42.3%; P = 0.0016). Progression-free survival was longer in the KEYTRUDA combination group, with the median not reached (95% CI, 8.5 months-not reached) compared to 8.9 months in the pem/carbo group (95% CI, 6.2-10.3) (HR 0.50 [95% CI, 0.29-0.84, P = 0.0038]).

Though statistical significance was not met, an updated overall survival analysis for the combination with KEYTRUDA plus pem/carbo showed a trend towards improvement compared to patients treated with pem/carbo alone (HR, 0.69 [95% CI, 0.36-1.31, P = 0.13]).

“A significant unmet need in lung cancer has existed for decades, and we are now seeing that KEYTRUDA combined with pemetrexed and carboplatin shows a continued benefit for patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer in the first-line treatment of this disease,” said Dr. Roger Dansey, senior vice president and therapeutic area head, oncology late-stage development, Merck Research Laboratories. “We are encouraged by these additional data and look forward to continuing to study this combination through our ongoing clinical research program.”

Source: Press Release