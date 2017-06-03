Combination of Incyte's epacadostat plus Merck's Ketyruda demonstrates activity in trial of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) announce updated data from the advanced non-small cell lung cancer patient cohort of the ongoing Phase 1/2 ECHO-202 trial evaluating epacadostat, Incyte’s selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in combination with Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy marketed by Merck.

Data showed an overall response rate of 35% (n=14/40) among all patients with advanced squamous and non-squamous NSCLC treated with the combination of epacadostat and pembrolizumab, irrespective of PD-L1 status.

“These updated data suggest that the combination of epacadostat and pembrolizumab has promise for patients with advanced NSCLC, irrespective of PD-L1 status,” said ECHO-202 study investigator Tara Gangadhar, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “The results show a clinical benefit for patients with advanced lung cancer and establish a strong basis for progressing this novel, investigational immunotherapy combination into pivotal studies for the first-line treatment of these patients.”

Key Findings:

Data at ASCO (as of February 27, 2017) show an overall response rate of 35% (n=14/40) among all patients with advanced NSCLC treated with the combination of epacadostat and pembrolizumab, with a complete response in two patients (5%) and partial response in 12 patients (30%). The data show a disease control rate of 63% (n=25/40), with 71% (n=10/14) of responses ongoing at the time of the data cut-off (duration of response, range: 8.9 to 76.6+ weeks). Responses were observed in patients with high levels of PD-L1 expression [tumor proportion score (NYSEARCA:TPS) ≥50%], as well as in those patients with lower levels of PD-L1 expression (TPS of less than 50%). All responses were observed in the subgroup of patients with zero to two prior lines of therapy for advanced disease.

The most common treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) for epacadostat plus pembrolizumab included fatigue (28%), arthralgia (17%), nausea (14%), decreased appetite (10%), pruritus (10%), and rash (10%). Grade ≥3 TRAEs that occurred in >1 patient were limited to lipase increased (n=3), fatigue (n=2), and rash (n=2). TRAEs led to discontinuation of treatment in 5 percent of study patients. The safety profile was consistent with previously reported Phase 1 findings, as well as the Phase 1/2 safety results in other tumor cohorts and pooled safety data from this study. In general, the safety profile of the combination was also consistent with pembrolizumab monotherapy.

Source: Press Release