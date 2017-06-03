Puma Biotechnology announces positive trial results

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) presents at ASCO the positive results from an ongoing Phase II clinical trial of Puma's investigational drug PB272 for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that has metastasized to the brain.

The multicenter Phase II clinical trial enrolled patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have brain metastases. The trial is being performed by the TBCRC and enrolled three cohorts of patients.

“We are very pleased with the activity seen in this trial with the combination of neratinib plus capecitabine,” sys Puma CEO Alan Auerbach.

“As a small molecule that can cross the blood brain barrier, neratinib potentially offers patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that has metastasized to the CNS a novel HER2 targeted treatment option. We look forward to working with TBCRC on future trials of neratinib in patients with HER2-positive disease metastatic to the CNS," he adds.

Source: Press Release

