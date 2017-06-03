Five Prime Therapeutics updates on FPA144 results

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) announces that a poster featuring updated data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of FPA144 was presented today at the ASCO event in Chicago.

"We are pleased with the data from this ongoing Phase 1 trial, which demonstrate that FPA144 has single-agent activity and an acceptable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic gastric cancer whose tumors overexpress FGFR2b,” says Five Prime Chief Medical Officer Helen Collins.

"While we have seen encouraging monotherapy activity as a late-line treatment, we believe front-line chemotherapy combination therapy will provide the greatest patient benefit," she adds.

The company says part 2 of the ongoing Phase 1 trial is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of biweekly 15 mg/kg infusions of FPA144 in gastric cancer patients whose tumors overexpress FGFR2b.

