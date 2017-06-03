Roche presents new data for TECENTRIQ

Roche announces that data from phase I, II and Phase III studies presented at ASCO 2017 suggest that TECENTRIQ has the potential to be used as a foundational combination partner with cancer immunotherapies, targeted medicines and various chemotherapies across a broad range of cancers.

Kidney cancer (Renal Cell Carcinoma RCC): IMmotion150 is a global, multicentre Phase II study that was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TECENTRIQ plus Avastin, TECENTRIQ alone or sunitinib alone in 305 patients with previously untreated, locally advanced or mRCC. After progression on the sunitinib or TECENTRIQ arms of the study, 77% and 75% of patients crossed over to TECENTRIQ plus Avastin treatment, respectively. Clinical activity of TECENTRIQ plus Avastin was seen in crossover patients regardless of first line TECENTRIQ or sunitinib therapy or response to first line therapy, further supporting this combination as a potential treatment option. Specifically, TECENTRIQ plus Avastin resulted in an Overall Response Rate ("ORR") of 26% in all-crossover patients (28% in crossover post-sunitinib; 24% in crossover post-TECENTRIQ patients) with a median Progression Free Survival ("PFS") of 8.8 months in all-crossover patients. There were no new safety signals observed in the crossover treated patients. A Phase III study, IMmotion151, in a similar population is expected to provide initial results in early 2018.

Lung cancer: In the Phase III OAK trial, which studied the impact of TECENTRIQ treatment beyond radiologic disease progression ("PD"), showed that a continuation of TECENTRIQ treatment after PD resulted in promising clinical benefit. The study design allowed patients randomised to TECENTRIQ to continue treatment beyond PD, as assessed by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumours (RECIST) v1.1, if the patient was considered to be deriving clinical benefit from treatment. TECENTRIQ could be continued until there was loss of clinical benefit according to the investigator’s clinical judgement. Patients in the TECENTRIQ arm who continued TECENTRIQ therapy beyond PD had a prolonged clinical benefit, 12.7 months Overall Survival ("OS") (95% CI 9.3–14.9) compared with 8.8 months OS (6.0 - 12.1) for those treated with other anti-cancer treatments post PD. Tumour target lesion responses and stabilisation post-PD were seen across all subgroups of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression. These data support the treatment strategy of continuing TECENTRIQ beyond PD until loss of clinical benefit in patients, regardless of the level of PD-L1 expression.

Melanoma: Updated study results from two Phase Ib studies combining TECENTRIQ plus Cotellic (cobimetinib) and, TECENTRIQ plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf (vemurafenib) showed improved ORR and PFS after a longer follow up. Both combination studies demonstrated a manageable safety profile. Based on the results of the Phase 1b studies both combinations are now in Phase III clinical trials. The TECENTRIQ plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf combination will be investigated in people with untreated BRAFV600‑mutant unresectable metastatic melanoma while the TECENTRIQ plus Cotellic combination will be studied in people with untreated, unresectable metastatic BRAF wild-type melanoma.

Source: Press Release