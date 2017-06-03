Pfizer presents positive data on talazoparib

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announces positive data on the trial of talazoparib at the ASCO event.

The company releases phase 2 data showing that its investigational, dual-mechanism poly ADP ribose polymerase inhibitor, talazoparib, demonstrated anti-tumor activity in patients with germline (inherited) BRCA1/2-positive advanced breast cancer.

“The activity observed in patients with gBRCA+ advanced breast cancer in the ABRAZO trial is highly encouraging. The Phase 3 EMBRACA trial was designed to build upon these results to determine whether talazoparib represents a potential treatment option in this type of breast cancer,” says Pfizer development exec Mace Rothenberg, MD.

The most common adverse events observed during the trial in at least 20% of patients consisted of anemia (51.8%), thrombocytopenia (32.5%), neutropenia (26.5%), fatigue (44.6%), nausea (42.2%), diarrhea (32.5%), decreased appetite (24.1%), dyspnea (24.1%), alopecia (21.7%), back pain (21.7%) and vomiting (20.5%). No clinically significant cardiovascular events were observed.

Source: Press Release

#ASCO