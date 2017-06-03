Bristol-Myers teams up with Qiagen to develop gene expression profiles as prognostic aids with I-O drugs

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) ink an agreement to develop gene expression profiles (GEPs) as predictive/prognostic tools for use with BMY's immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies. The partnership will leverage BMY's expertise in oncology, specifically in immuno-therapies, with Qiagen's know-how in next-generation sequencing (NGS).

Under the terms of the initial agreement, the companies will develop GEPs for several BMY I-O candidates followed by a new deal to develop diagnostic products based on the GEPs with the aim of expanding the use of NGS for other BMY I-O therapies .

Financial terms are not disclosed.