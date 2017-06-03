Lilly's abemaciclib shows significant treatment effect in late-stage breast cancer study

Results from the Phase 3 MONARCH 2 study showed patients with treatment-resistant HR+/HER2- breast cancer treated with the combination of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) abemaciclib and fulvestrant (AstraZeneca's FASLODEX) experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to those treated with fulvestrant alone. The data were presented at ASCO.

Median PFS in the abemaciclib cohort was 16.4 months versus 9.3 months in the fulvestrant monotherapy group (p<0.000001). The objective response rate also favored abemaciclib, 48.1% compared to 21.3%, in addition to demonstrating a greater degree of tumor shrinkage.

The most frequent grade 3 (serious) abemaciclib-related adverse events were neutropenia (23.6%) and diarrhea (13.4%).

Breakthrough Therapy-tagged abemaciclib is a cell cycle inhibitor that is designed to block the growth of cancer cells by inhibiting the enzymes CDK4 and CDK6.

Global regulatory submissions are on tap for Q3.

