Amgen's Imlygic shows treatment effect in metastatic melanoma patients in mid-stage study

Results from Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Phase 2 '264 clinical trial in metastatic melanoma patients showed treatment with IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) YERVOY (ipilimumab) delivered a statistically significantly greater response rate than YERVOY alone. The data were presented at ASCO.

38% of patients receiving the combination responded compared to 18% who received YERVOY as monotherapy (p=0.002), including almost double the number of complete responders (13.3% vs. 7%).

Jason Chesney, M.D., '264 study investigator and acting director of the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, University of Louisville says, "Metastatic melanoma continues to be one of the most difficult-to-treat and aggressive cancers. The results from this study demonstrate the potential of combining the complementary mechanisms of action of an oncolytic viral immunotherapy and a checkpoint inhibitor to enhance anti-tumor effect in patients with advanced melanoma."

IMLYGIC is an oncolytic immunotherapy that works in two ways. First, it is injected into tumors where it replicates inside tumor cells causing them to rupture and die in a process called lysis. The ruptured cells then release tumor-derived antigens, along with a white blood cell growth factor called GM-CSF (granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor), that can stimulate a system-wide immune response.

The FDA approved IMLYGIC in October 2015 for the treatment of melanoma patients after initial surgery.

Previously: FDA clears Amgen's IMLYGIC for melanoma (Oct. 27, 2015)

#ASCO17