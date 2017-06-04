Terror strikes Britain before election

Three knife-wielding men led a deadly rampage through London on Saturday night, plowing a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing multiple people nearby, before being shot dead by police.

Seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized in the attack, which comes just days before a parliamentary election on June 8.

"We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!" President Trump wrote on Twitter. "Whatever the U.S. can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU."

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, EWUS, FKU, DXPS, DBUK, QGBR, HEWU