Regeneron and Sanofi's PD-1 inhibitor candidate shows treatment effect in early-stage skin cancer study

Pooled data from two expansion cohorts in a Phase 1 study of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) REGN2810, a PD-1 inhibitor, in patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) showed a treatment benefit. The results were presented at ASCO (Abstract #9503).

Patients treated with REGN2810 showed an overall response rate of 46.2% (n=12/26) including 2 (7.7%) complete responders. Median progression-free survival and overall survival were not reached at the data cutoff date.

One patient progressed after an initial response and two died from causes deemed unrelated to REGN2810. The most common adverse event was fatigue (23.1%).

A Phase 2 study is currently recruiting patients. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is May 2019. Six additional early-stage studies are in process or about to start (lymphoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, skin cancer).

REGN2810 is being developed under a global immuno-oncology collaboration with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). Regeneron is responsible for development through proof-of-concept (typically Phase 2). Sanofi has the option to take over late-stage development and commercialization. For programs where Regeneron is the lead, including REGN2810, it will be the commercial lead in the U.S. while Sanofi will lead ex-U.S.

