Halozyme's PEGPH20 continues to show treatment benefit in mid-stage pancreatic cancer study

Updated results from the Phase 2 HALO-202 study assessing Halozyme Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HALO) lead product candidate PEGPH20, combined with Celgene's ABRAXANE (nab-paclitaxel) and gemcitabine (AG), in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented as ASCO.

In patients with high levels of a biomarker called hyaluronan (HA), the objective response rate was 45% compared to 31% in patients treated with AG alone.

A Phase 3 study, HALO-301, evaluating PEGPH20 and AG in a first-line setting in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer is ongoing. The estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoints of progression-free survival and overall survival is October 2018.

