Four Arab states have cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar, as well as closing air and sea routes, pointing to Doha's ties to terrorism.

The coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain marks a sharp escalation of a rift between the Persian Gulf states since late last month.

Crude prices rose 1.3% to $48.28/bbl on the heightened tensions.

