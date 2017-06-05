Eurozone business activity maintains growth

Underpinned by increasing demand and new business, Markit's final composite PMI for the euro area was 56.8 in May, unchanged from both April's index and the May flash estimate.

"The outlook for the eurozone economy seems to be tilting to the upside, and it seems likely that we'll start to see many forecasters' expectations for 2017 growth revised higher," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.

ETFs: EWG, EWP, EWI, DAX, GF, EWQ, EIRL, DXGE, IRL, DBGR, GREK, EWO, HEWG, PGAL, EWN, EWK, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, QESP, HEWI, HEWP, DBSP, DBIT