eHi Car Services positive post Q1 results

eHi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) reports Car rentals revenues rose 36.5% to RMB496.68M in Q1.
Car services revenues increased 23.2% to RMB118.9M.
RevPAC for the quarter grew 2% to 152.
Gross margin rate improved 300 bps due to a percentage decrease of vehicle-related depreciation in terms of net revenues.
Adjusted EBIT margin rate expanded 350 bps to 15.4%.
The company expects Q2 revenue to be in the range of RMB635M to RMB650M and for FY2017 to be in the range of RMB2.9B to RMB3B.
EHIC +1.88% premarket.
