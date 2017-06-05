eHi Car Services positive post Q1 results

eHi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) reports Car rentals revenues rose 36.5% to RMB496.68M in Q1.

Car services revenues increased 23.2% to RMB118.9M.

RevPAC for the quarter grew 2% to 152.

Gross margin rate improved 300 bps due to a percentage decrease of vehicle-related depreciation in terms of net revenues.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate expanded 350 bps to 15.4%.

The company expects Q2 revenue to be in the range of RMB635M to RMB650M and for FY2017 to be in the range of RMB2.9B to RMB3B.