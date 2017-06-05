Egalet awarded new U.S. patent covering Guardian Technology

The USPTO awards U.S. Patent No. 9,642,809 to Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) covering its abuse-deterrent Guardian Technology used to create immediate-, delayed- and/or extended-release tablets for precise drug delivery of one or two different active pharmaceutical ingredients. The patent will be in effect through June 4, 2028.

CEO Bob Radie says, "The newly issued patent adds to the flexibility for what we can do with future products and partnerships using our Guardian Technology. This technology puts us at an advantage to create more sophisticated delivery systems for many different kinds of pharmaceutical products."