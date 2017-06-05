Forestar Group up 13% as D.R. Horton bids for controlling stake

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) offers to purchase 75% of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) for $16.25 per share in cash, a 14% premium to Forestar's current merger deal with Starwood Capital.

Under the D.R. Horton proposal, Forestar would remain a public company, and its shareholders thus able to participate in what DHI believes would be significant value creation through the two companies' strategic relationship.

D.R. Horton would have Forestar led by Donald Tomnitz, who was DHI's CEO for 15 years.

A conference call is set for 8:30 ET.

Presentation slides