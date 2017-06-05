Futures dip ahead of busy week

Falling slightly to start the week, U.S. stock index futures are down 0.1% , as investors looked past a fresh terror attack in the U.K., and as oil prices fluctuated on a rift among Gulf states.

Other big events this week: Apple's WWDC conference, testimony by James Comey, the U.K. general election and an ECB meeting.

Oil is down 0.3% at $47.54/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1283/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.18%.

