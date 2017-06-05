MabVax's therapeutic antibody MVT-5873 shows treatment effect in early-stage pancreatic cancer study

Results from a Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial assessing MabVax Therapeutics Holdings' (OTCQB:MBVX) MVT-5873 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer showed an encouraging treatment effect. The data were presented at ASCO on June 3.

In 32 patients treated with the CA19-9-targeting fully human antibody, there was one complete responder and 11 with stable disease, implying a disease control rate of 37.5%.

MVT-5873 was safe and well-tolerated up to a maximum tolerated dose of 1 mg/kg. Dose-limiting toxicities were reversible.

