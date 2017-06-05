Osisko Gold buys Orion Mine precious metals portfolio for C$1.125B

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) agrees to acquire a precious metals portfolio from P-E firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.125B in cash and stock.

OR says the portfolio consists of 74 royalties, streams and precious metals offtakes and will result in the company holding a total of 131 royalties and streams, including 16 revenue gathering assets.

Through the purchase, OR gains a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine and a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine in Canada, plus a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile.