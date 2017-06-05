Pacific Crest downgrades Apple on weaker iPhone sales expectation

Pacific Crest downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Overweight to Sector Weight citing the overly optimistic sales forecasts for this year's iPhone.

Pacific Crest sees investors expecting the 2017 iPhones to achieve a unit growth in the “mid-to-high teens” with a side of gross margin growth but says such increases are “extremely unlikely.” Notes that the iPhone 8 could face a soft launch and delays due to OLED supply issues.

Meanwhile, UBS cites “inconclusive” global smartphone survey results for Apple with positive signals including strong retention and Chinese rebound. Negative signals include weak purchase intentions outside the U.S. and some signs of brand erosion.

UBS predicts 80% retention rate with a 5% to 10% new user decline.

