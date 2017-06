The bank earlier this year had put out a pretty far out-of-consensus forecast of $1.45 for the pound by the end of 2018.

That bull case has become "less convincing," says Morgan Stanley, noting signs of weakness in the economy. To become bullish again, the team would want to see signs that "cliff-edge Brexit" will be avoided.

They now see sterling peaking at $1.26 in 2018, and slipping to $1.23 by year-end.

The pound is marginally higher this morning at $1.2912.

ETFs: FXB, GBB