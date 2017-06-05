Roche stumbles with Perjeta cocktail in breast cancer, barely beating Herceptin and chemo in late-stage study; rival Puma Biotech up 18% premarket

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) effort to protect its $7B breast cancer business has hit a bump in the road with disappointing results in a long-term Phase 3 clinical trial, APHINITY, comparing a cocktail of Perjeta (pertuzumab), Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemo to Herceptin and chemo only. The data were presented as ASCO.

At year three, 94.1% of patients treated with the Perjeta-based regimen did not have their cancer return, barely above 93.2% for Herceptin + chemo. An estimate of invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) at four years showed 92.3% of patients receiving the Perjeta regimen did not have a cancer recurrence compared to 90.6% for Herceptin + chemo.

The company is trying to establish a new moat around its breast cancer franchise since Herceptin faces biosimilar competition. The small difference in treatment effect makes the rationale for the more-expensive Perjeta approach more difficult to defend (Perjeta and Herceptin each cost ~$70K/year).

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) is up 18% premarket in increased volume as investors perceive improved prospects for breast cancer candidate PB272.

