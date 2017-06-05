States press on after DOJ drops AmEx suit

Attorneys General in 11 states late on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court to review their antitrust suit against American Express (NYSE:AXP). At issue is whether AmEx can ban merchants from encouraging consumers to use cards that run on competing networks.

For its part, the DOJ will not ask for Supreme Court review of its case against AmEx. "We believe the DOJ’s decision not to proceed sends a strong signal that this seven-year litigation should come to an end," says the company.

An appeals court in September ruled in favor of AmEx, reversing a lower court ruling.

Source: AnnaMaria Andriotis in the WSJ