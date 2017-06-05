Loxo's larotrectinib shows significant treatment effect in TRK fusion cancers; shares up 46% premarket

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) is up 46% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive interim results from three ongoing clinical trials assessing Breakthrough Therapy-tagged larotrectinib (LOXO-101) in patients with tumors that harbor tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) fusions. The data were presented at ASCO.

Patients receiving larotrectinib experienced a 76% (n=38/50) objective response rate across tumor types, including 64% partial responders and 12% complete responders.

Six patients initially responded to larotrectinib but subsequently progressed in a pattern called "acquired resistance."

The company says it plans to submit its U.S. marketing application by year-end or early 2018.

