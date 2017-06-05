Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Yelp; shares up 2.6%

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from Neutral to Buy.

In a note, analyst Justin Post cites the easy growth churn comps in the second quarter and expects things to get even easier by the fourth quarter.

Post says that Yelp could better execute to push multiple closer to competitors but noted that the stock is currently trading at 10x EV/EBITDA versus Yelp’s average of 18x and the 14x average of competitors or peers.

Price target: $37.

Source: Bloomberg.