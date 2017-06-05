CACI International wins $40M task order

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has been awarded a five-year contract worth $40M to provide services and support for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) that will help improve organizational efficiencies and effectiveness, and will assist in developing the command’s workforce.

The contract was issued under the SeaPort-e contract vehicle and represents new work for CACI in its Logistics and Material Readiness market area.

CACI President and CEO Ken Asbury said, “This award with the Naval Sea Systems Command enhances CACI’s position as a leading provider of logistics and support solutions and services that advance Navy readiness. We are committed to leveraging our deep expertise and proven performance for the Navy to contribute to the vital national mission of sustaining a strong and modern U.S. fleet.”

Press Release