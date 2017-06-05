ImageWare Systems partners with Info X Distribution

ImageWare Systems (OTCQB:IWSY) and Info X Distribution entered into an agreement enabling Info X Distribution to market and resell ImageWare's GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite and SaaS solutions.

"Info X continuously adds technology that will provide our customers with a competitive advantage in the marketplace," said Tom Carlucci, President, Info X Distribution. "ImageWare Systems biometric identity management solutions will complement our product offerings and offer our resellers complete security solutions," adds Carlucci.

ImageWare's Chairman and CEO Jim Miller commented: "Our partnership with Info X Distribution broadens our reach to thousands of additional resellers as Info X will actively market our GoVerifyID suite of products throughout North America. We look forward to providing multi-modal biometrics to their diverse network of existing and prospective customers."

Press Release