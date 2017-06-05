TG Therapeutics TG-1101/Imbruvica combo successful in late-stage CLL study; shares ahead 13% premarket

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is up 13% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement positive results in a Phase 3 clinical trial, GENUINE, assessing the combination of TG-1101 and AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The data were presented at ASCO.

The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in overall response rate in patients receiving the combination compared to those treated with IMBRUVICA alone (78% vs. 45%; p<0.001).

The company will host presentations today at 7:00 pm CT on the results.

