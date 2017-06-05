JinkoSolar -4% on Q1 earnings miss, declining margins

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) -3.9% premarket after reporting weaker than expected Q1 earnings and a 1% Y/Y drop in revenues.

JKS says Q1 gross margin was 11.2% compared with 14.3% in Q4 2016 and 20.5% in Q1 2016, citing slightly lower average selling prices of solar modules, higher silicon prices and material costs caused by a supply shortage; the company expects improved margins in Q2 and H2 as its mono wafer and PERC cell capacity increases and polysilicon prices stabilize.

Q1 solar module shipments totaled 2,068 MW, up 19.3% from 1,733 MW in Q4 and up 29.3% Y/Y from 1,600 MW.

JKS reaffirms FY 2017 guidance for total solar module shipments of 8.5-9.0 GW, and expects Q2 solar module shipments of 2.5-2.6 GW.