Compass Diversified re-buys Crossman Corporation

HQ'd in East Bloomfield, NY, Crossman, says Compass (NYSE:CODI), is the world's leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories. It had net revenue of about $118M for the LTM ending April 30.

The purchase price was $152M. Compass owns 98.9% of the company, with the Crossman management team holding the rest.

Compass previously owned a majority stake in Crossman, but divested that in 2007.

Compass expects the acquisition to provide roughly $0.12 per share of cash flow accretion on a full-year basis.