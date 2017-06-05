miRagen Therapeutics presents new data from Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating MRG-106 in subjects with MF

miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) announces new interim results from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of MRG-106 in subjects with the mycosis fungoides (MF) form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The data were presented at ASCO.

The Phase 1 trial consists of two parts. In the first part, subjects were injected with 75 mg of MRG-106 directly into a specific lesion. The second part employed a dose-escalation design to evaluate 300 mg, 600 mg or 900 mg subcutaneous or intravenous administrations of MRG-106. A total of 19 subjects have been dosed over a period of one to 34 weeks and were evaluated based on a Composite Assessment of Index Lesion Severity (CAILS) score.

A summary of results includes the following:

Eighteen of nineteen subjects showed improvement in either the individual lesion or total skin disease.

MRG-106 has been generally well-tolerated to date.

All of the four evaluable subjects with lesions directly injected showed a 50% or greater improvement in CAILS.

Out of subjects exposed to MRG-106 for only a short duration, 73% showed a more than a 25% improvement, and 40% demonstrated ≥ 50% improvement in modified Severity Weighted Assessment Tool scoring .

