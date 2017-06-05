Snap shares down 2.6% as JPMorgan cuts price target

JPMorgan reduces Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) price target from $20 to $18, citing concerns about the company’s ability to monetize and scale its ad business and Snap’s lack of profit.

Other Snap concerns include competition from the likes of Facebook and the company’s ability to continue adding new users.

JPMorgan is conservative on the future of the smart sunglasses Spectacles, dropping its original projection of 915,000 units with $119M in sales this year down to 429,000 and $56M.

The analyst note also noted that a share lock-up on June 29 could create volatility as 70% to 80% of shares become available for sale.