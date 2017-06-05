Bristol-Myers' Opdivo/Yervoy combo shows positive effect in metastatic melanoma to the brain, but with significant side effects including three deaths; shares ease 2% premarket

Despite a plethora of positive trial data presented at ASCO, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is under early pressure in apparent response to results from a mid-stage study, CheckMate-204, assessing the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with melanoma that has metastasized in the brain.

The overall response rate was impressive, 55%, including 21% complete responders, but grade 3 (serious) and grade 4 (life-threatening) side effects occurred in 52% (n=39) of participants. Six (8%) were neurologic, including headaches. Three treatment-related deaths were reported (cardiogenic shock, intracranial hemorrhage and malignant neoplasm progression).

#ASCO17